SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka  

The match saw a flurry of boundaries and sixes, with Sri Lankan bowlers struggling against the relentless onslaught from South Africa's powerhouse batting lineup, which went on to set multiple records during the contest.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2023) South Africa's ICC World Cup 2023 journey got off to a roaring start as they secured a resounding 102-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a colossal target of 429 runs for Sri Lanka, thanks to sensational performances by Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram.

All three batsmen achieved centuries, with Markram's innings standing out as he recorded the fastest century in World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls. This remarkable feat broke the previous record held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who had scored a memorable century in 50 balls against England during the 2011 World Cup, also held in India.

South Africa's total of 429 runs set a new record as the highest-ever total in the history of the ICC cricket World Cup. Notably, it was also the first instance in World Cup history when three different batsmen scored centuries in a single innings.

In response to the daunting target, Sri Lanka managed to muster 326 runs before being bowled out in 44.5 overs.

Sri Lanka's innings began on a shaky note as opener Pathum Nissanka was dismissed by Marco Jansen's in-swinging delivery in the very first over.

However, Kusal Mendis assumed responsibility for Sri Lanka's batting and played a blistering innings, amassing 76 runs off just 42 balls, featuring eight sixes and four fours.

For a brief period, Mendis appeared to be mounting an extraordinary challenge to chase down the massive target. However, he eventually succumbed to Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

Despite some valiant efforts, Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets. Following Mendis, Charith Asalanka showcased a commendable performance, contributing 79 runs off 65 balls, including 12 boundaries.

Captain Dasun Shanaka also made a significant contribution, scoring 68 runs. However, these efforts fell short against South Africa's formidable target.

Sri Lanka is now looking to regroup and recover from this defeat as they prepare to face Pakistan in their second World Cup match in Hyderabad on October 10.

Meanwhile, South Africa is gearing up for their upcoming challenge against Australia in Lucknow on October 12.

Squads:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana