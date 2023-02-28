SA openers attain career best positions in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have attained career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after helping their team reach their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in Cape Town.

Wolvaardt, who scored 53 in the semi-final against England and a valiant 61 against Australia in the final to finish as the most prolific batter in the tournament, has shot up eight places to sixth in the rankings. Brits's Player of the Match effort of 68 in the semifinal sees her advance five places to 12th position, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Others to move up the rankings for batters include England's Dannie Wyatt (up two places to 16th), Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (up two places to 21st) and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma (up one place to 28th).

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone's three for 22 in her four overs in the semi-final was enough to make her just the second bowler in history to go past 800 rating points in the Women's T20I bowlers' rankings.

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt peaked at 805 in 2019 and is the only other woman to reach that barrier. Ecclestone is currently on 801 rating points.

Australian Darcie Brown took seven wickets in the tournament conceding just five runs per over in her 21 overs and is now in third place after gaining five places.

South African seamers Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka have also moved up. Ismail has progressed from 11th to seventh while Khaka has advanced from 21st to 14th.

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kappe and England spinner Charlie Dean are among others to advance among bowlers in the latest weekly rankings update.

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was named 'Player of the Tournament', has gained nine rating points to consolidate her position as the top all-rounder with a career-best 458 rating points after scoring 110 runs and grabbing 10 wickets in the tournament.