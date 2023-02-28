UrduPoint.com

SA Openers Attain Career Best Positions In ICC Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SA openers attain career best positions in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have attained career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after helping their team reach their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup final in Cape Town.

Wolvaardt, who scored 53 in the semi-final against England and a valiant 61 against Australia in the final to finish as the most prolific batter in the tournament, has shot up eight places to sixth in the rankings. Brits's Player of the Match effort of 68 in the semifinal sees her advance five places to 12th position, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Others to move up the rankings for batters include England's Dannie Wyatt (up two places to 16th), Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (up two places to 21st) and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma (up one place to 28th).

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone's three for 22 in her four overs in the semi-final was enough to make her just the second bowler in history to go past 800 rating points in the Women's T20I bowlers' rankings.

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt peaked at 805 in 2019 and is the only other woman to reach that barrier. Ecclestone is currently on 801 rating points.

Australian Darcie Brown took seven wickets in the tournament conceding just five runs per over in her 21 overs and is now in third place after gaining five places.

South African seamers Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka have also moved up. Ismail has progressed from 11th to seventh while Khaka has advanced from 21st to 14th.

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kappe and England spinner Charlie Dean are among others to advance among bowlers in the latest weekly rankings update.

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was named 'Player of the Tournament', has gained nine rating points to consolidate her position as the top all-rounder with a career-best 458 rating points after scoring 110 runs and grabbing 10 wickets in the tournament.

Related Topics

India Africa T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Brits Cape Town South Africa Women 2019 National University From Top

Recent Stories

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case

18 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

2 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.