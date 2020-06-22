UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SA Rugby To Run Cash-strapped Pro14 Side Southern Kings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:28 PM

SA Rugby to run cash-strapped Pro14 side Southern Kings

South Africa Rugby announced on Monday they had taken control of financially troubled Port Elizabeth-based Pro14 outfit the Southern Kings

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa Rugby announced on Monday they had taken control of financially troubled Port Elizabeth-based Pro14 outfit the Southern Kings.

Apart from financial assistance, national director of rugby and 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus will work with Kings acting coach Robbie Kempson.

It is the second time in five years that SA Rugby has had to step in to keep afloat a side that faces constant financial challenges.

In the latest takeover, SA Rugby has inherited a 74 percent stake after the majority shareholder, GRC, failed to meet financial commitments.

"I cannot stress enough how reluctant we are to resume control of the Southern Kings," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a statement.

"It is our last resort and we are keen to explore ways to return the shareholding to other hands.

"The next step is to appoint a new board to oversee affairs and ensure the team is match ready for when we are able to resume playing." The Pro14 hopes to resume playing on August 22 after a coronavirus-induced shutdown, with the fixtures including a South African derby between the Kings and the Cheetahs.

Formerly a Super Rugby franchise, the Kings are bottom in the seven-team Conference B of Pro14 with just one victory, away to Welsh region the Ospreys last November, and 12 losses.

An annual competition, the Pro14 comprises outfits from Ireland, Wales (four each), Italy, Scotland and South Africa (two each).

Related Topics

World Derby Wales Ireland Italy South Africa August November 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches e-system for providing ..

31 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid oversees basic clinical skills work ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Says Would Only Meet With Venezuela'a Maduro ..

3 minutes ago

Statement by Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad ..

32 minutes ago

Realme X3 SuperZoom launching June 25th– 60x Hyb ..

38 minutes ago

Regional Transport Authority impounds 24 vehicles ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.