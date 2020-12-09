SA to visit Pakistan for Test and T20I, says PCB

(@fidahassanain)

South African team is visiting Pakistan after long gap of 14 years to play two tests and three T20Is.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) South Africa would tour Pakistan for Test and T20I series next year in January, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

PCB made this announcement through Twitter account.

The Proteas would arrive in Pakistan on January 16 and would play first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26 to 30. The players would travel then to Rawalpindi where the second Test would be held from 4-8 February.

South Africa would then travel to Lahore where they would play three T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 11, 13 and 14.

South African Cricket Board also confirmed their tour through official Twitter account.