Open Menu

SA Women Arrive In Lahore For Three IT20 Series

Muhammad Rameez Published September 13, 2024 | 09:30 AM

SA women arrive in Lahore for three IT20 series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The South Africa Women cricket team led by captain Laura Wolvaardt landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday morning to play three IT20s against Pakistan women.

The South African women are due to play three IT20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan between 16 and 20 September,2024.

The three IT20 series was part of the preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE between October 3 -20,2024. The series will help SA women cricketers to acclamatize with the conditions in UAE.

The team will take part in training sessions on September 14 and 15,2024.

Before the training session on September 15, team captains Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) will hold a pre-series media conference and display the trophy after the media interaction.

The SA women cricketers will for Multan by a chartered flight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan T20 World ICC UAE South Africa September October Women Media Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

60 minutes ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

10 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

10 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

10 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

10 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

10 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

10 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

10 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

10 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

10 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports