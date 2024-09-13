SA women arrive in Lahore for three IT20 series

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The South Africa Women cricket team led by captain Laura Wolvaardt landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday morning to play three IT20s against Pakistan women.

The South African women are due to play three IT20 matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan between 16 and 20 September,2024.

The three IT20 series was part of the preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE between October 3 -20,2024. The series will help SA women cricketers to acclamatize with the conditions in UAE.

The team will take part in training sessions on September 14 and 15,2024.

Before the training session on September 15, team captains Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Fatima Sana (Pakistan) will hold a pre-series media conference and display the trophy after the media interaction.

The SA women cricketers will for Multan by a chartered flight.