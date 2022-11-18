UrduPoint.com

Saad Baig Captain's Knock Helps Pakistan Level T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Saad Baig captain's knock helps Pakistan level T20 series

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Half-centuries by Arafat Minhas and captain Saad Baig and three wickets from Ali Asfand helped Pakistan U19 to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the second T20 match played at the Multan cricket Stadium here on Friday.

The two-match T20 series ended with both teams winning a match each. Meanwhile, the solitary four-day match was drawn, while Bangladesh won the three-match 45-overs series by 2-1.

Chasing 164 to win, Pakistan was in a spot of bother with three wickets down for 46 runs on the board.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saad was joined by Arafat Minhas and the pair added an unbroken 119-runs partnership for the fourth wicket to help the home side achieve the target in the 19th over.

Saad top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 79 off 50 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes. The left-handed batter Saad for his match-winning innings was named player of the match, while he was awarded player of the series for scoring 107 runs from two outings in the T20 series.

Arafat returned undefeated on a 37-ball 50, striking four fours and two sixes.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh scored 163 for six in 20 overs. Opening batter Jishan Alam top-scored with a 40-ball 73, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Chowdhry Mohammad Rizwan was the other notable run-getter with 29 off 28 balls, which included two fours and one six.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Ali Asfand bagged three wickets, while Mohammad Ibtisam took two wickets.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by seven wickets Bangladesh U19 163-6, 20 overs (Jishan Alam 73; Ali Asfand 3-31, Mohammad Ibtisam 2-34)Pakistan U19 165-3, 18.2 overs (Saad Baig 79 not out, Arafat Minhas 50 not out)Player of the match – Saad Baig (Pakistan U19).

