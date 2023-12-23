Open Menu

Saad Baig To Lead Pakistan In ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Saad Baig will lead the 15-player Pakistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played from January 19 to February 11, 2024 in South Africa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Saad Baig will lead the 15-player Pakistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup, which will be played from January 19 to February 11, 2024 in South Africa.

Among the squad are Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom had represented Pakistan in the previous edition of the U19 World Cup held in the West Indies in January-February 2022.

Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

Chairman Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir said: “I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well in the World Cup.

“While picking the team, we have considered the conditions in South Africa where the pitches are conducive to pace bowling and have aimed to cover all bases.” Support staff – Shoaib Mohammad (Team Manager), Mohammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst) and Imran Ullah (Strength & Conditioning Coach).

The players named in the squad will assemble for a training camp, which will take place from 28 December 2023 to 6 January 2024 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World ICC Rashid Lead South Africa Sohail Tanvir January February December All From Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

13 minutes ago
 'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

13 minutes ago
 Police bust dacoit gang; arrest five active member ..

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest five active members

11 minutes ago
 Dr Mehta completes post-doctoral fellowship

Dr Mehta completes post-doctoral fellowship

11 minutes ago
 Police officials visits D I Khan jail, reviews sec ..

Police officials visits D I Khan jail, reviews security measures

11 minutes ago
 PU Club family food festival concludes

PU Club family food festival concludes

11 minutes ago
Filing of nomination papers continues in Larkana, ..

Filing of nomination papers continues in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

11 minutes ago
 Moral education necessary besides giving degrees t ..

Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Rana Hussain

19 minutes ago
 Police plan elaborate security measures on Christm ..

Police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

19 minutes ago
 Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi ..

Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board

19 minutes ago
 3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying ..

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying in hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

26 minutes ago
 'Latest technology may help increase cotton produc ..

'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports