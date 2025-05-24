Saad Makes History, Summits Mount Everest Via North Side Route
Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The first and only Pakistani Saad Bin Munawar has made history by summiting Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) via the challenging North Side route, a feat that places him among the world’s elite mountaineers.
According to Karrar Haidri, Secretary, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), a renowned adventurer, mountaineer, and author, Saad has long been a source of inspiration in Pakistan’s adventure community.
Before this Everest ascent, he was the first Pakistani to summit Mt. Aconcagua, the highest peak outside Asia. His leadership in expeditions and mountaineering literature continues to motivate a new generation of climbers.
On May 24, 2025, the Everest North Expedition team, organized by Imagine Nepal, successfully reached the summit after a weather delay the previous day. Saad was among nine climbers who summited, alongside notable mountaineers including expedition leader Dawa Gyalje Sherpa (completing his 14th 8000er) and international climbers and Sherpas.
This remarkable achievement is not only a personal triumph for Saad but a proud milestone for Pakistan’s mountaineering community.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan, extended heartfelt congratulations to Saad for his courage, determination, and extraordinary contribution to the legacy of high-altitude climbing.
-
