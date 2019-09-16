UrduPoint.com
Saad Replaces Salahuddin In The First-ever Use Of Concussion Substitute In Pakistan Domestic History

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 02:11 PM

Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin will not participate anymore in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after getting hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the match

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin will not participate anymore in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after getting hit on the neck while fielding on the first day of the match.

Marking the first-ever use of concussion substitute in the history of Pakistan domestic cricket, the Central Punjab side will have Mohammad Saad, the right-handed batsman, replace Salahuddin.

Salahuddin was hit on the left-side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif’s bowling in the first session of the match yesterday.

The player was immediately examined for concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had “neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury”.

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB’s concussion substitute rule.

