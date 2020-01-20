Saad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Balochistan Champion Zaib Khan on the last day of round robin matches of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Saad Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset Balochistan Champion Zaib Khan on the last day of round robin matches of the Jubilee Insurance 12th Under21 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

Saad Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Zaib Khan (Balochistan) by 3-0 (90-9(53), 57-37, 57-78). In the other matches, Muhammad Saleem (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Abdullah Hassan (Islamabad) 3-1 (6-63, 67-35,71-29, 69-50), Imran Khan (Islamabad) beat Ali Haider (Balochistan) 3-0 (67-49, 50-13, 83-8(59)), Muhammad Ahmed (Punjab) beat Muhammad Salik (Sindh) 3-0 (70-57, 28-1, 1-0), Haris Tahir (Punjab) beat Sajjad Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 3-0 (86-13, 80-9(57), 75-5(62), Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) beat Zahid Khan (Balochistan) 3-0 (77-08, 83-7(68), 84-8(84), Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Punjab) beat Arij Arsalan (Sindh) 3-0 (70-10, 78-19, 64-16), Shehryar Khan (Sindh) beat Muhammad Shehryar Abbas (Punjab) 3-2 (60-32, 50-37, 41-65, 45-73, 57-52).

Tuesday's fixtures include (Pre Quarter Final Best of 7 Frames): Haris Tahir (Punjab) v Farhan Majeed (Punjab), Shahzaib Malik (Punjab) v Shehryar Khan (Sindh), Saad Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) v Arij Arsalan (Sindh), Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) v Imran Khan (Islamabad), Muhammad Ahmed (Punjab) v Umer Farooq (Punjab), Muhammad Saleem (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) v Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir (Punjab), Kamran Albert Masih (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ) v Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab), Zaib Khan (Balochistan) v Muhammad Umer Khan (Punjab).