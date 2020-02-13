UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saadi To Compete At Karate 1-Premier League With Hope To Earn Olympic Spot

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Saadi to compete at Karate 1-Premier League with hope to earn Olympic spot

Pakistan's established karateka Saadi Abbas is set to compete at Karate 1-Premier League where coveted points towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic standings are at stake

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan's established karateka Saadi Abbas is set to compete at Karate 1-Premier League where coveted points towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic standings are at stake.

The three-day event is starting in Dubai on Friday where world's best karatekas in various weight divisions will be in action with the intent to accumulate the all-important points in pursuit of their Olympic dreams. Saadi will be contesting in 75kg category.

"Only the best competitors of the world take part in the Premier League. In each weight division 64 athletes will be trying their luck to make it to the global sporting spectacle [2020 Tokyo Olympics]," Saadi told APP on Thursday on phone from Dubai where he is training with the UAE national karate team.

"These qualifiers are taking place almost every month, so we [karatekas] know each other's strengths and weaknesses very well. I've trained really hard for the event. I've tried to remove some of the shortcomings in my game with the help of UAE national coach, who is a highly seasoned trainer," added the 31-year-old, who is also Pakistan's sole athlete to represent the country in any weight division at the league.

"Sometimes it's also a matter of luck because you have to pay the price even for a very little mistake you make on the day," added the two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medalist and former Asian Champion.

Currently world number 23 in his division, Saadi would have to finish among top five in the league to earn a spot for the Olympics. In case if he remains unable to do that, he would still have the chance to make his dream come true as Pakistan Karate Federation (PTF) is also planning to field him in a series of Premier League Olympic qualifying tournaments.

Andleeb Sandhu, secretary of PKF told APP that Saadi would keep on featuring in the league qualifying tournaments till their conclusion in May. The next qualifiers are scheduled to take place in Austria on February 28 to March 1, Morroco on March 13 to 15 and Madrid, Spain on April 17 to 19 and May 8 to 10 in Paris, France.

Andleeb said she was hopeful that the hard training and commitment would pay the dividends and Saadi would live up to the expectations. "At one stage he was among world's top ten in his weight division. This is a testament to his perseverance and tenacity. He is our only hope and we're optimistic he can once again improve his ranking to qualify for Olympics," she added.

Karate that will make debut at Olympics is one of the five sports added by the International Olympic Committee in sports list of the quadrennial event. However, it will be part of the 2020 programme specifically rather than a permanent sport.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports France UAE Dubai Paris Tokyo Madrid Price Austria Spain February March April May 2020 Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Best Top Asia Weight Premier League Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

24 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

21 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

26 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

1 minute ago

Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob to vie for top honour ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.