Saadi To Join Camp After Return

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani ace karateka Saadi Abbas would be joining the training camp in preparations for the Asian Games as he returns from Dubai.

The training camp of the national karate team in preparations for Asian Games was underway here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

"The camp was ongoing under the auspices of Pakistan Karate Federation and 16 male players are in the training camp," National coach Shaukat Ali told APP.

The players in the camp included Saadi Abbas, Baz Mohammad, Naseer Ahmed, Mohammad Owais, Shahbaz Khan, Ali Mahmood, Nematullah, Murad Khan, Rehmatullah, Ibrahim, Shabia Raza, Humayun, Asif Ali, Mohammad Imran, Shams Iftikhar and Ehtesham.

He said Saadi Abbas was currently participating in the Premier League being played in Dubai therefore he would join the camp as he returns.

"National coaches Shah Mohammad Shaan and Shaukat Ali are coaching the players. During the training camp, players will receive advanced and skillful training in preparation for the 19th Asian Games to be played in China this year and the 14th South Asian Games 2023 to take place in Pakistan in March next year."Ali said a training camp for female athletes would also be held later.

