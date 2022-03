Saadia Khan Ski Cup concludes at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar

Saadia Khan Ski Cup concluded at Pakistan Air Force Ski Resort, Naltar on Wednesday

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Saadia Khan Ski Cup concluded at Pakistan Air Force Ski Resort, Naltar on Wednesday.

In the women's slalom category Fatima Ali of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts got first whereas Khusim Sahiba of PAF got the second position and Ifrah Wali of Gilgit Baltistan Winter sports Association secured third position.