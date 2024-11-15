Open Menu

SAAF Cross Country Athletics Championship Postponed

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SAAF Cross Country Athletics Championship postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Severe weather conditions have compelled the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) to postpone the SAAF Cross Country Athletics Championship for a couple of months.

Originally, the event was scheduled to be held in Islamabad from 24 in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued here, the Secretary General Col. (R) Shah Jahan Mir said, the decision was made in consultation with the South Asia Athletics Federation, prioritizing the safety and well-being of participating athletes.

He said the Central Punjab has been experiencing hazardous conditions due to abnormal smog, prompting concerns about athletes' health.

Unfavorable conditions pose a risk to athletes' health and performance. The government has implemented strict measures, including closures of educational institutions and restricted business hours in this regard, he said.

Mir said the airspace and road closures will impact participating teams' travel from Lahore to Islamabad. Two of the teams participating in the championship had to travel by road from Lahore to Islamabad, he said and added that the new date for the championship will be announced shortly.

Two men's categories events will be held in the championship, including men's senior and under-20. As many as seven countries will participate the mega event, including hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.

It will be for the first time in the country's history, that Pakistan will host the Cross Country Athletics Championship.

