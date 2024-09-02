SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sep 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan team will feature in the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship scheduled to be held at Chennai, India from September 11 to 13.

According to Chairman, South Asia Athletics Federation, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Akram Sahi (R), both men's and women's teams from seven countries are participating in the championship, including Pakistan, hosts India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He said 15 categories of men and women's events will be held in the championship.

The men's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 110m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin Throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay while women will compete in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 100m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

He said prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the championship.