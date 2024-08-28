SAAF Jr Athletics Championship From Sept 11
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistani team will feature in the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship to be held from September 11, in Chennai, India.
According to the Chairman of the South Asia Athletics Federation Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi both men's and women's teams from seven countries are participating in the championship, including Pakistan, hosts India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
He said, "15 categories of men's and women's events will be held in the championship."
Men's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 110m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin Throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay while Women's events are 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 100m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.
He said, "The championship will continue till September 13 and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end."
