Open Menu

SAAF Jr Athletics Championship From Sept 11

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sept 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistani team will feature in the SAAF Junior Athletics Championship to be held from September 11, in Chennai, India.

According to the Chairman of the South Asia Athletics Federation Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi both men's and women's teams from seven countries are participating in the championship, including Pakistan, hosts India, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He said, "15 categories of men's and women's events will be held in the championship."

Men's events include 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 110m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin Throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay while Women's events are 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 1500m race, 3000m race, 100m hurdle race, long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, desk throw, javelin throw, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

He said, "The championship will continue till September 13 and prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka Chennai Bhutan Maldives Nepal September Women From Race Asia

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

12 minutes ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

12 minutes ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

25 minutes ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

25 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

26 minutes ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

25 minutes ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

25 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

48 minutes ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

48 minutes ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

48 minutes ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports