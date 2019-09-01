SAARC countries to be part of 28th edition of Special Games next year: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries will be part of the 28th edition of the Special Games to be organized here.

Talking to mediamen during the concluding and prize distribution ceremony of the 27th National Special Games at Kunj Football Ground Abbottabad, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak said while quoting Senior Minister for Sports,Tourism, Youth Affairs and Culture Muhammad Atif Khan as saying.

He said athletes from Japan also took part for the first time and now Muhammad Atif Khan was keen to involve SAARC member countries comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka in the 28th edition of the Special Games to be organized in 2020.

Like South Asian Games, a game for Special Athletes at SAARC level, would be organized with an aim to provide the much needed international exposure to our special athletes who had given stunning performances in Para-Olympic Games and won many medals.

He said Muhammad Atif Khan also directed him to distribute Rs. 0.5 million among the position holders players in both team event and individual categories besides giving an approval of awarding sports scholarship on the patron of Under-23 games.

He said as desired by the senior minister, the winner team was awarded Rs. 20,000 cash, runners-up got Rs. 15000 and the third position took Rs. 10,000 as cash prizes besides Rs. 8000, 4000 and 2000 given to gold, silver and bronze medal winners in Special Games.

Earlier, on the final of the 27th National Special Games KP Sports board team Peshawar defeated Lahore in the Standing Disability Cricket after a dramatically ended final.

KP Sports Board skipper and international cricketer Adil shined with both bat and ball, hitting a cracking 45 runs and got three wickets.

He was also declared as Man of the final.

The KP Sports Board won the toss and scored 122 runs and succeeded in restricted Lahore to 120 runs by winning the match on just two runs.

Lahore needed six runs in the last over for victory but only made four runs and thus lost the final.

In the wheel chair cricket Multan defeated SSP, Multan team by six runs. Multan setup a target of 80 runs only and restricted SSP Multan to 73 runs. Moin was declared as best player.

In the female table tennis star player Zainab Barkat won gold medal by defeating Rabia of Peshawar by 2-0.

Besides winning table tennis gold, Zainab also claimed gold medal in Power Lifting, wheel chair race.

She was also declared as the best player of the Games by winning three gold medals. In the male power lifting Junior category Muhammad Mustafa of Lahore PSRD won gold medal, followed by Bilal of Peshawar, in the open category Tariq Hussain of Peshawar won gold, followed by Zulfiqar of Multan. In the women wheel chair cricket Abbottabad won the title after defeating Peshawar by two runs.

In the wheel chair badminton international Ihsan Danish won the trophy after defeating Javed and Salman Ramzan of Faisalabad in the semi-finals and final. The wheel chair table tennis final Iltaf of Peshawar won the title after defeating Zabi Ullah of Bannu in the final by 2-1. In the badminton male doubles Waqar and Shahnawaz defeated Fayyaz and Waseem of Lahore (PSRP) by 2-1. In Tug of War SLF Peshawar won the trophy while Mile Stone got runners-up trophy. In the 100m race Rizwan won gold medal, followed by Ahmad Yar and Ali Aamir, in Bocce Rise won the trophy after defeating SAM Special team and Light House got third position.

At the end, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, who was the chief guest, gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the players along with Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal. Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Sports Hamid Ali, Director Sports Zakir Ullah, and DSO Abbottabad Waseem Afzal, officials, players and spectators were also present.