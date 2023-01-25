UrduPoint.com

Sabalenka, Azarenka Chase Historic All-Belarus Final In Melbourne

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Sabalenka, Azarenka chase historic all-Belarus final in Melbourne

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka can Thursday set up an all-Belarusian Australian Open final but Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Magda Linette stand in their way of making Grand Slam history.

Two-time champion Azarenka faces Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina in the first women's semi-final on Rod Laver Arena, with Sabalenka up against Poland's unseeded Linette after.

Should Azarenka and Sabalenka progress to Saturday's final, it will be the first time two Belarusian players have contested the championship match at a tennis major.

"I really want it to happen," said Sabalenka, the fifth seed who is yet to drop a set in 2023 after winning the Adelaide International earlier this month.

"I know that Vika will do everything she can to make it happen. I will do everything I can to make it happen. That's going to be history." The 33-year-old Azarenka is chasing a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park, 10 years after she won her second, but knows she has her work cut out against Rybakina.

"It will be a great match-up," the 24th seed told reporters after knocking out third seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets to reach the last four.

"She's an incredible player," she added of 22nd seed Rybakina.

Rybakina was awarded no ranking points for winning her first Grand Slam title because of Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year.

She would otherwise have been in the top 10 now.

"She's a very good, solid player. Her ranking obviously doesn't tell the full story," said Azarenka.

Rybakina has launched 35 aces so far in Melbourne and will be hard to topple on the form that has already seen her oust last year's finalist Danielle Collins, top-ranked Iga Swiatek and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Related Topics

Tennis Russia Victoria Adelaide Melbourne Progress Poland Women Australian Open Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

12 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

49 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.