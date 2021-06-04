UrduPoint.com
Sabalenka Beaten At French Open To Open Door For Serena

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:17 PM

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was dumped out of the French Open in the third round on Friday by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, leaving Serena Williams as the highest-ranked player left in her half of the draw.

Russian 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 and will meet either Victoria Azarenka or Madison Keys for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka joins top seed Ashleigh Barty and second-seeded Naomi Osaka in exiting the tournament in the first week.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, tackles Danielle Collins later Friday in her third round tie.

