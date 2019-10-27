UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sabalenka Beats Bertens To Win Third Title Of 2019

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

Sabalenka beats Bertens to win third title of 2019

Zhuhai, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year -- all in China -- with a straight-sets victory over top seed Kiki Bertens in the Elite Trophy Zhuhai final on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Belarus eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Dutchwoman in southern China to end her singles season on a high.

Ranked 14th in the world, the hard-hitting Sabalenka appears to enjoy playing in China.

Her other two titles of 2019 came at Wuhan in September -- when she defeated Bertens in the last 16 -- and in Shenzhen at the start of the year.

Related Topics

World China Zhuhai Shenzhen Wuhan Belarus September Sunday 2019 All From Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.