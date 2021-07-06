UrduPoint.com
Sabalenka Ends Jabeur's Wimbledon Run To Reach Semi-finals

Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Sabalenka ends Jabeur's Wimbledon run to reach semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur's historic run at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second-seeded Belarus player overpowering the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur's historic run at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second-seeded Belarus player overpowering the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.

Sabalenka, who had only won one match on her three previous visits to Wimbledon, will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.

Jabeur departs having lost in her second Grand Slam quarter-final but having done wonders in her goal to use her exploits to encourage young Arab women -- especially North African -- to take up the sport.

