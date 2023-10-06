Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

World number one Aryna Sabalenka slumped out of the China Open in the women's quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-2 defeat to Elena Rybakina on Friday in Beijing.

Most of the opening games went with serve until Rybakina broke the Belarusian late on and forced her into a wild forehand to take the set.

Sabalenka gave up another two service games in set two -- the latter when she double-faulted twice from deuce -- to put Rybakina into a commanding lead.

And the six-foot Kazakh made no mistake, seeing out an ace-laden performance with a 40-0 game topped off with a crushing cross-court forehand winner.

Rybakina will play Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the final four after the world number 22 beat Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-3, 6-2.

- Swiatek to play Gauff -

Iga Swiatek will play US Open champion Coco Gauff in the other semi-final after the world's second and third-ranked players both won earlier Friday.

World number two Swiatek came from a set behind to defeat Caroline Garcia 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in a match that hinged on two nail-biting tie-breaks.

Swiatek endured a tense opening set that the Frenchwoman -- ranked 10th -- eventually stole with a vicious passing shot at the end of a marathon tie-break.

The Pole was 4-1 up in set two but threatened a match-ending collapse against a stubborn Garcia, finally edging it when she netted a limp backhand.

From there, Swiatek took control, notching a double break in the deciding set and finally taking match point at the fifth time of asking.