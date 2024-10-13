Open Menu

Sabalenka Outlasts Local Hero Zheng To Win Third Wuhan Open Title

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win third Wuhan Open title

Wuhan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to win the Wuhan Open three times by defeating local hero Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final on Sunday.

The top seed, who also triumphed at the event in 2018 and 2019, kept her undefeated record in Wuhan intact, improving to a perfect 17-0.

Sabalenka was put to the test by a gritty Zheng in a rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final before she captured an Open era record fifth title on Chinese soil.

With two Grand Slam titles and a WTA 1000 success in Cincinnati under her belt already in 2024, Sabalenka picked up her fourth trophy of the season from seven finals reached.

The 26-year-old strengthened her chances of ending the year as the world number one ahead of Iga Swiatek, a battle likely to come down to the wire at the WTA Finals in Riyadh next month.

"That's a really tight ranking right now. Really nice to see," said Sabalenka, who trails Swiatek in the world rankings by less than 100 points.

"We'll see after the Finals if I was good enough this season to become world number one."

Zheng had never taken a set off of Sabalenka in any of their previous three meetings, which have all come on the Grand Slam stage and in the past 13 months.

However, Sunday's final was a different story, with Zheng, the reigning Olympic gold medallist, competing in front of her home fans in the city where she grew up.

Sabalenka broke for a 4-2 advantage on a Zheng double-fault in front of a capacity crowd of 13,000.

The Belarusian wrapped up the 38-minute opening set with her second ace of the match, dropping just five points on serve along the way.

