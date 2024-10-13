Sabalenka Outlasts Local Hero Zheng To Win Third Wuhan Open Title
Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Wuhan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to win the Wuhan Open three times by defeating local hero Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final on Sunday.
The top seed, who also triumphed at the event in 2018 and 2019, kept her undefeated record in Wuhan intact, improving to a perfect 17-0.
Sabalenka was put to the test by a gritty Zheng in a rematch of the 2024 Australian Open final before she captured an Open era record fifth title on Chinese soil.
With two Grand Slam titles and a WTA 1000 success in Cincinnati under her belt already in 2024, Sabalenka picked up her fourth trophy of the season from seven finals reached.
The 26-year-old strengthened her chances of ending the year as the world number one ahead of Iga Swiatek, a battle likely to come down to the wire at the WTA Finals in Riyadh next month.
"That's a really tight ranking right now. Really nice to see," said Sabalenka, who trails Swiatek in the world rankings by less than 100 points.
"We'll see after the Finals if I was good enough this season to become world number one."
Zheng had never taken a set off of Sabalenka in any of their previous three meetings, which have all come on the Grand Slam stage and in the past 13 months.
However, Sunday's final was a different story, with Zheng, the reigning Olympic gold medallist, competing in front of her home fans in the city where she grew up.
Sabalenka broke for a 4-2 advantage on a Zheng double-fault in front of a capacity crowd of 13,000.
The Belarusian wrapped up the 38-minute opening set with her second ace of the match, dropping just five points on serve along the way.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Scotland Women's T20 World Cup scores2 hours ago
-
Sinner reaches Shanghai final, will end year number one1 day ago
-
PSB issues NOC for Pakistan Women’s Football team despite NC PFF's delays1 day ago
-
Japan's Saigo grabs one-shot lead at LPGA Shanghai1 day ago
-
Govt. committed to promote departmental sports: Rana Sanaullah2 days ago
-
FIBA workshop concludes2 days ago
-
England to maintain momentum in next matches: Ollie Pope2 days ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood2 days ago
-
PCB constitutes new selection committee2 days ago
-
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup2 days ago
-
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test2 days ago