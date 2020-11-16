UrduPoint.com
Sabalenka Replaces Serena In Top 10 After Linz Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Aryna Sabalenka returned to the WTA's top 10 on Monday at the expense of Serena Williams after the Belarusian captured her eighth career title in Linz at the weekend

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Aryna Sabalenka returned to the WTA's top 10 on Monday at the expense of Serena Williams after the Belarusian captured her eighth career title in Linz at the weekend.

The 22-year-old Sabalenka finished the season in style with a straight-sets victory over her doubles partner Elise Mertens in Sunday's final in Austria.

She traded places with Williams, who dropped one spot to 11th and hasn't played since pulling out of the French Open with an Achilles injury.

Ashleigh Barty remains clear at the top despite skipping both the US and French Opens following the season's resumption after the coronavirus shutdown. Her last match was at the Qatar Open in February.

Belgian Mertens moved up one place to 20th, climbing above last year's Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA top 20: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts 2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255 3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780 4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,760 5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260 6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205 7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555 8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516 9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505 10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,220 (+1) 11. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080 (-1) 12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010 13. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,426 14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152 15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016 16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962 17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960 18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,85019. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,69620. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,650 (+1)

