Open Menu

Sabalenka Sees Off Paolini To Reach China Open Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Sabalenka sees off Paolini to reach China Open quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarter-finals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second set against unseeded Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarter-finals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second set against unseeded Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday.

Sabalenka eventually beat the Italian 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a tie with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the next round on Friday.

Neither player gave much away in the opening set but Sabalenka proved her mettle when she struck three back-to-back aces for 5-4 before Paolini double-faulted on the crucial point in the following game.

The second set was a different story entirely, with the Belarusian storming into a 3-1 lead before losing consecutive service games to put Paolini, ranked 36th, in the driving seat.

But Sabalenka fought her way back from the brink, breaking serve for 5-5 and again for 6-6 before sealing the tie-break victory with a deft forehand down the line.

"There's a line that I shouldn't cross when I'm getting angry... Today I was just trying to stay under the line and control my aggression," Sabalenka told AFP after the match.

"In some moments of the match, it actually helped me to give myself some energy to fight, to move better, to play better," the 25-year-old said.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Lead From

Recent Stories

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

6 minutes ago
 5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

1 hour ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

1 hour ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

1 hour ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

1 hour ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

1 hour ago
AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

1 hour ago
 DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

1 hour ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

1 hour ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

1 hour ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports