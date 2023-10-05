Sabalenka sees off Paolini to reach China Open quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarter-finals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second set against unseeded Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Aryna Sabalenka said she channelled her frustration into ensuring she reached the China Open quarter-finals, after the world number one progressed despite an error-strewn second set against unseeded Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday.

Sabalenka eventually beat the Italian 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a tie with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the next round on Friday.

Neither player gave much away in the opening set but Sabalenka proved her mettle when she struck three back-to-back aces for 5-4 before Paolini double-faulted on the crucial point in the following game.

The second set was a different story entirely, with the Belarusian storming into a 3-1 lead before losing consecutive service games to put Paolini, ranked 36th, in the driving seat.

But Sabalenka fought her way back from the brink, breaking serve for 5-5 and again for 6-6 before sealing the tie-break victory with a deft forehand down the line.

"There's a line that I shouldn't cross when I'm getting angry... Today I was just trying to stay under the line and control my aggression," Sabalenka told AFP after the match.

"In some moments of the match, it actually helped me to give myself some energy to fight, to move better, to play better," the 25-year-old said.