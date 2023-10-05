Open Menu

Sabalenka Sees Off Paolini To Reach China Open Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Aryna Sabalenka progressed into the women's quarter-finals of the China Open with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday

The world number one took the match 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a tie with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the next round on Friday.

Neither player gave much away in the opening set but Sabalenka proved her mettle when she struck three back-to-back aces for 5-4 before the Italian double-faulted on the crucial point in the following game.

The second set was a different story entirely, with Sabalenka storming into a 3-1 lead before losing consecutive service games to put her opponent, ranked 36th, in the driving seat.

But the Belarusian fought her way back from the brink, breaking Paolini's serve for 5-5 and again for 6-6 before sealing the tie-break victory with a deft forehand down the line.

- Gauff glides through -

Earlier, US Open champion Coco Gauff shook off an indifferent first-set performance to glide into the quarter-finals with victory over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

The world number three triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to set up a quarter-final tie with Greece's Maria Sakkari, who beat homegrown talent Wang Xinyu 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Gauff roared into a 3-0 lead in the first set but was pegged back by an aggressive Kudermetova and had to save four set points to stay in it.

But she forced a tie-break and stole the set when the world number 16 double-faulted -- producing a howl of frustration -- before planting a forehand wide.

Set two was a much more comfortable affair for Gauff with the 19-year-old quickly notching a double-break and wrapping up the win when Kudermetova shovelled a forehand long.

"I was really just trying to push through, and honestly at (4-5), 0-40 I don't even know what happened," Gauff said when asked about her first-set comeback.

