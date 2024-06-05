Open Menu

Sabalenka, Zverev Eye French Open Semis After Djokovic Withdrawal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka eyes a place in a seventh consecutive Grand Slam semi-final when she takes on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open on Wednesday, with the schedule diminished following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Aryna Sabalenka eyes a place in a seventh consecutive Grand Slam semi-final when she takes on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open on Wednesday, with the schedule diminished following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic.

The other two singles quarter-finals on Court Philippe Chatrier see Elena Rybakina face Jasmine Paolini and Alexander Zverev play Alex de Minaur in the night session.

World number two Sabalenka, who is still on course to meet rival Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final, has not failed to reach a Slam semi-final since lifting her first major title at last year's Australian Open.

"When you finally get there, to your goal, it actually gives you so much confidence in yourself," the Belarusian said.

Sabalenka has powered through the draw so far without dropping a set, including a 6-1, 6-2 dismantling of Andreeva's older sister Erika in the first round.

However, 17-year-old Mirra, the youngest woman to reach the quarter-finals since 2005, could prove a tougher nut to crack despite having failed to win a set against Sabalenka in two previous meetings.

"Of course we will add a few adjustments," she said. "We will change something, because the way I played last two times didn't work.

"I don't have anything in my head, so I hope my coach will help me with it."

The winner will play either former Wimbledon champion Rybakina or Italian 12th seed Paolini for a spot in the final.

Rybakina will be a strong favourite to progress, but the 28-year-old Paolini will be full of confidence after an excellent year which has seen her fly up the rankings.

"Before was, like, 'I cannot win these matches'. I have to, I don't know, do a miracle," Paolini said after beating Elina Avanesyan to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

"But now I step on court, and I say, 'Okay, I can have my chance'. I have to play well, of course, but I have chances."

Related Topics

World Russia Progress Women Australian Open Coach Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

8 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

8 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

8 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

7 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

33 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports