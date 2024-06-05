Sabalenka, Zverev Eye French Open Semis After Djokovic Withdrawal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Aryna Sabalenka eyes a place in a seventh consecutive Grand Slam semi-final when she takes on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open on Wednesday, with the schedule diminished following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024)
The other two singles quarter-finals on Court Philippe Chatrier see Elena Rybakina face Jasmine Paolini and Alexander Zverev play Alex de Minaur in the night session.
World number two Sabalenka, who is still on course to meet rival Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final, has not failed to reach a Slam semi-final since lifting her first major title at last year's Australian Open.
"When you finally get there, to your goal, it actually gives you so much confidence in yourself," the Belarusian said.
Sabalenka has powered through the draw so far without dropping a set, including a 6-1, 6-2 dismantling of Andreeva's older sister Erika in the first round.
However, 17-year-old Mirra, the youngest woman to reach the quarter-finals since 2005, could prove a tougher nut to crack despite having failed to win a set against Sabalenka in two previous meetings.
"Of course we will add a few adjustments," she said. "We will change something, because the way I played last two times didn't work.
"I don't have anything in my head, so I hope my coach will help me with it."
The winner will play either former Wimbledon champion Rybakina or Italian 12th seed Paolini for a spot in the final.
Rybakina will be a strong favourite to progress, but the 28-year-old Paolini will be full of confidence after an excellent year which has seen her fly up the rankings.
"Before was, like, 'I cannot win these matches'. I have to, I don't know, do a miracle," Paolini said after beating Elina Avanesyan to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
"But now I step on court, and I say, 'Okay, I can have my chance'. I have to play well, of course, but I have chances."
