Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contracting COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The cricket legend had earlier gone into isolation but the doctors suggested him proper care at the hospital after contracting Coronavirus.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2021) Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shifted to a hospital for treatment after tested positive for COVID-19

Tendulkar, 47 went into isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar said: “As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” . He also said: “I hope to be back home in a few days.

Take care and stay safe everyone,”.

Sachin Tendulkar who is one of the greatest batsmen has fans across India and across the world received messages of good health and early recovery.

Recently, the former Indian captain led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series earlier this week.

Maharashtra, the home of Tendulkar, reported more than 43,000 cases and 249 deaths due to COVID-19.