Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Fans And Friends Over Birthday Wishes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

Sachin Tendulkar thanks fans and friends over birthday wishes

The former cricketer has also appealed the fellow Indians who have recovered from Coronavirus to donate their blood for treatment of others during these difficult times.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is very grateful of his fans and friends for birthday wishes.

Sachin who turned 48 years old said that last month was very tough for him as he spent 21 days in isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus. He was born on April 24, 1973

The former cricketer announced to donate plasma, saying that it could save many lives.

“I want to give a message what my doctors asked me to share. Last year I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and the doctors had said that if plasma is given at the right time the patients can recover.

I will give my plasma when permissible and I have talked to the doctors, so you all who have recovered from Coronavirus should donate your plasma when permissible. It could be very helpful in reduction of pain and for treatment. We know this is very painful for our family members and for our friends unless we are recovered. I simply ask all of you please donate your blood and help your fellow Indians. Once again big big thanks for all of your good wishes and prayers,”.

Coronavirus is rapidly increasing in India and many areas including Dehli—the capital—has been locked down after surges in cases.

