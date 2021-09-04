UrduPoint.com

SACM Congratulates Haider Ali On Winning Gold Medal

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

SACM congratulates Haider Ali on winning gold medal

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sadiq Ali Memon Saturday said that Haider Ali has enlightened the name of the country by winning gold medal in Paralympics and the whole nation proud of him

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sadiq Ali Memon Saturday said that Haider Ali has enlightened the name of the country by winning gold medal in Paralympics and the whole nation proud of him.

He expressed such views while congratulating Haider Ali on winning gold medal in Paralympics, said the statement released here.

It is to be noted that Haider Ali has won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Paralympics. Haider Ali contracted polio 15 days after his birth.

Sadiq Ali Memon added that the entire nation is proud of Haider Ali. Haider Ali proved that all difficulties can be overcome with courage.

He said that special congratulations to Haider Ali from the Government of Sindh and we pray for his continued success in the future.

