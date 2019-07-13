UrduPoint.com
Sad Nadal Sees Chances Of Third Wimbledon Title Slipping From His Grasp

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Sad Nadal sees chances of third Wimbledon title slipping from his grasp

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal rued missing out on the Wimbledon final after losing to great rival Roger Federer and admitted his chances of adding a third title on the grass of the All England Club are receding.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who remains two off Federer's Grand Slam record title haul of 20, has two Wimbledon crowns to his name.

But he said his game on Friday was never at the level required to repeat his epic win in his first championship victory over Federer 11 years ago.

Nadal, who won his 12th French Open trophy in June, ended up on the wrong end of a 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

It will be Federer who bids for a ninth Wimbledon title against the four-time champion Novak Djokoic, the third member of the great triumvirate that still dominate the sport.

"I am sad for the loss because for me it was another opportunity," he said.

"But at the same time I created another opportunity to be in another final of a Grand Slam.

"Just accept that was not my day. I played a great event. I take this in a positive way.

"At the same time, today is sad because for me I know chances are not forever.

"Last year I had chances here (he lost in five sets to Djokovic in the semi-final), I had another one, and I was not able to convert to win it one more time here."

