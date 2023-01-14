UrduPoint.com

Sadam Bats P&T Gymkhana To Victory In 20-K Cup 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Sadam bats P&T Gymkhana to victory in 20-K Cup 2023

Superb batting by Sadam Khan batted P&T Gymkhana to a convincing 63-run victory over Pindi Gymkhana here at the Pindi Gymkhana ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Superb batting by Sadam Khan batted P&T Gymkhana to a convincing 63-run victory over Pindi Gymkhana here at the Pindi Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

P&T Gymkhana, batting first, posted a decent total of 173 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sadam Khan emerged as top scorer with a sparkling knock of 60 runs off 31 balls that included 5 fours and 4 maximums. The other key contributors from the winning team was Yawar Bashir, who hammered 31-ball 32 runs while Manzoor Khan smashed unbeaten 29 runs off 12 balls.

Umar Anjum bowled brilliantly for Pindi Gymkhana as he clinched four wickets for 42 runs while Aneeq Mushtaq bagged 2 wickets for 23 runs and Asfand Mehran took one wicket for 29.

Outstanding bowling by Kramat Ali of P&T Gymkhana restricted Pindi Gymkhana to 110 runs for the loss 9 wickets in 20 overs. Aneeq Mushtaq scored 28-ball 37 runs while Asfand Mehran hit 15 and Wasif Khan 14 runs. Kramat Ali grabbed four wickets for 17 runs and he was ably assisted by Imran Hassan, who bagged 3 wickets for 23 runs and Asad Raza and Manzoor Khan got one wicket each.

For his brilliant batting display, Sadam Khan was named player of the match. On Sunday (January 15, 2023), Apollo Club will compete against Valencia Gymkhana cricket Club in the only match of the day at Pindi Gymkhana ground at 10:30 am.

Related Topics

Cricket Valencia January Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to ..

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to FIA on two-day physical reman ..

10 minutes ago
 Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar calls on Punja ..

Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar calls on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur ..

1 minute ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 12 in search operations

Police arrest 12 in search operations

1 minute ago
 UK Prime Minister Agrees to Send Squadron of Tanks ..

UK Prime Minister Agrees to Send Squadron of Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan adm ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan administers oath to newly elected ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.