Sadam bats P&T Gymkhana to victory in 20-K Cup 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Superb batting by Sadam Khan batted P&T Gymkhana to a convincing 63-run victory over Pindi Gymkhana here at the Pindi Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

P&T Gymkhana, batting first, posted a decent total of 173 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sadam Khan emerged as top scorer with a sparkling knock of 60 runs off 31 balls that included 5 fours and 4 maximums. The other key contributors from the winning team was Yawar Bashir, who hammered 31-ball 32 runs while Manzoor Khan smashed unbeaten 29 runs off 12 balls.

Umar Anjum bowled brilliantly for Pindi Gymkhana as he clinched four wickets for 42 runs while Aneeq Mushtaq bagged 2 wickets for 23 runs and Asfand Mehran took one wicket for 29.

Outstanding bowling by Kramat Ali of P&T Gymkhana restricted Pindi Gymkhana to 110 runs for the loss 9 wickets in 20 overs. Aneeq Mushtaq scored 28-ball 37 runs while Asfand Mehran hit 15 and Wasif Khan 14 runs. Kramat Ali grabbed four wickets for 17 runs and he was ably assisted by Imran Hassan, who bagged 3 wickets for 23 runs and Asad Raza and Manzoor Khan got one wicket each.

For his brilliant batting display, Sadam Khan was named player of the match. On Sunday (January 15, 2023), Apollo Club will compete against Valencia Gymkhana cricket Club in the only match of the day at Pindi Gymkhana ground at 10:30 am.