Sadar wins Inter Tehsil Football Championship

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Tehsil Sadar won the Inter Tehsil Football Championship played at Firdous Colony ground, here on Friday.

Final match of the championship was played between the teams of Tehsil Sadar and Tehsil Sammundri. However, Sadar team defeated Sammundri team and won the final with 2-0 goals.

Hafiz Azhar Mehmood Coordinator West Region Punjab of Pakistan sports and Culture Wing PTI witnessed the final event as chief guest and later he also distributed prizes and trophies among the position holder team.

Office bearers of District Football Association were also present on the occasion in addition to Tehsil Sports Officer Sammundri Irfan Rehmat Ullah, Malik Asghar Kamalvi, Naeem Sarwar, Dr Shehzad Mustafa and others.