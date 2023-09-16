Open Menu

Sadia Iqbal Replaces Fatima Sana In Pakistan Squad For Asian Games

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 02:32 PM

The 28-year-old player will join the squad in China after approval from the technical committee of the Asian Games.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has replaced Fatima Sana in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

28-year-old Sadia will join the squad in China after approval from the technical committee of the Asian Games.

Right-arm fast bowler Fatima picked up a niggle during the second ODI against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium on 11 September and was rested in the third ODI against South Africa on Thursday, 14 September.

The fast bowler later underwent an MRI where the scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical panel concluded that the fast bowler suffered injury in her right thigh which resulted in her unavailability to the side for 19th Asian Games.

Pakistan women’s team, in a bid to attain gold medal in the Asian Games for the third time in a row, will travel to China from Lahore via Doha later tonight.

As per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament’s rule, Pakistan women’s team will feature in the event from the quarter-finals scheduled to take place from 21 to 22 September. The semi-finals will be played on 24 September, while the final will take place on 25 September. The match for Bronze medal will also take place on Monday, 25 September.

Squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

