Sadia’s career-best figures, Nida steers lead Pakistan to win against BD

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Spinners Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani shared 10 wickets among them as Pakistan women stun Bangladesh women by five wickets in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Today’s victory marked Pakistan women’s seventh win in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 from 13 matches. Wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi made her ODI debut on Saturday, becoming the 91st women cricketer to represent Pakistan.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Nov 7. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh struggled early on as right-arm fast Diana Baig kept the Bangladesh batters in check from one end, while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal clinched the first four wickets to fall from the other end, leaving the hosts reeling at 25 for four in 13.3 overs.

At that stage, captain Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun (18, 37b, 1x4) got together and added 22 runs for the fifth wicket. Nigar was the next batter to return back to the hut as opposing captain Nida bowled her out in the 21st over for a 32-ball 13. Nida, with her off-spin bowling went on to pick another two wickets, finishing with figures of three for 10 in six overs. Nida is now three wickets shy of her 100 ODI wickets.

Fellow off-spinner Umm-e-Hani, grabbed three wickets for 20 in 5.5 overs. Sadia, who recorded her best ODI figures in today’s match, ended up with match figures of 9-2-13-4. The hosts were bundled out for 81 in 31.5 overs. This was Bangladesh’s lowest ODI total against Pakistan and their fifth overall in One-Day Internationals.

Chasing a modest 82-run target to win, Pakistan lost four wickets for 42 runs in 14 overs before Nida was joined by Aliya Riaz and the experienced pair knitted a 28-run partnership, taking them within touching distance of victory.

Nida remained undefeated on 35 off 59 deliveries with the help of three boundaries, playing a captain’s innings to ace a tricky chase. She was declared player of the match for her splendid all-round display in the match.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan women beat Bangladesh women by five wickets

Bangladesh 81 all out, 31.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 18, Ritu Moni 14, Nigar Sultana 13; Sadia Iqbal 4-13, Nida Dar 3-10, Umm-e-Hani 3-20).

Pakistan 85-5, 24.5 overs (Nida Dar 35 not out, Aliya Riaz 16; Nahida Akter 3-30, Fahima Khatun 1-15.

Player of the match – Nida Dar (Pakistan women) Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on November 7.