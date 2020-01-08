UrduPoint.com
Sadio Mane Crowned Africa's 2019 Player Of The Year

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Sadio Mane crowned Africa's 2019 Player of the Year

Hurghada, Egypt, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Liverpool star Sadio Mane was crowned on Tuesday as Africa's 2019 Player of the Year for the first time at an awards gala in Egypt on Tuesday.

The 27-year old Senegalese striker was up against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian who won the award the last two years, and Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City.

