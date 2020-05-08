UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ajmal Ready To Act As Spin-bowling Coach

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:38 PM

Saeed Ajmal ready to act as spin-bowling coach

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that he will like to play the role of spin-bowling coach for Pakistan if he is asked for that.

"I can say with hand on my heart that should this offer be made by Pakistan and the head coach feels that my services are needed for the country, then I will make myself available without fail as I am ready to give my all for Pakistan," he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

He said as far as Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) requirements for coaches were concerned, it was his aim to complete all qualifications necessary to become a coach.

"I have already completed Level-II coaching qualification in Pakistan and from England.

Now I am looking to complete Level-III, which was supposed to have been done in April of this year but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, whenever the Level-III coaching course is available again, I will look to complete it so that I am eligible for a coaching position," he said.

Ajmal said that as for as his coaching experience was concerned it was building up nicely with his association with Islamabad United. "And that along with my playing experience should allow me to answer any call from Pakistan for a spin bowling coach or consultant. Hopefully, I will be able to do what I can to serve my country in that capacity in future."

