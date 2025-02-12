Open Menu

SAFF Cross Country Athletics C’ship On Feb 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SAFF Cross Country Athletics C’ship on Feb 23

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The SAFF Cross Country Athletics Championship is set go in Islamabad on February 23, bringing together athletes from all SAARC countries to showcase their talent.

At a press conference held here at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Chief Organizer and Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, announced the details of the event.

He was joined by President of the Islamabad Athletics Association, Imran Khan, and representative of the main sponsor, Rudn Enclave, M. Rashid.

The championship will take place at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9, with the first phase featuring an 8km race for youth and children under 20. The second phase will see participants over 20 years old competing in a 10km race.

Teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan and SAARC countries will participate in the event, with four players from each team eligible to compete.

The first three players from each team will be counted for scoring purposes.

The championship will feature individual and team prizes, including medals and two special prizes for participants. All teams are expected to arrive in Islamabad by February 22 and will be treated to a tour of the city's iconic landmarks, including the Faisal Mosque and Monument. A gala dinner and press conference with all teams are also planned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event. Satti also acknowledged the tireless efforts of Chairman SAFF Athletics Federation, Major Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, in organizing the event.

Rashid, representing Rudn Enclave, expressed his organization's commitment to promoting a positive image of Pakistan through collaborative efforts with the government. The event aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to promote sports and healthy activities among the youth.

APP/vad-tyb

Recent Stories

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 minute ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

31 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

31 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

46 minutes ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

46 minutes ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

1 hour ago
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

1 hour ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports