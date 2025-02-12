SAFF Cross Country Athletics C’ship On Feb 23
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The SAFF Cross Country Athletics Championship is set go in Islamabad on February 23, bringing together athletes from all SAARC countries to showcase their talent.
At a press conference held here at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Chief Organizer and Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, announced the details of the event.
He was joined by President of the Islamabad Athletics Association, Imran Khan, and representative of the main sponsor, Rudn Enclave, M. Rashid.
The championship will take place at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9, with the first phase featuring an 8km race for youth and children under 20. The second phase will see participants over 20 years old competing in a 10km race.
Teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan and SAARC countries will participate in the event, with four players from each team eligible to compete.
The first three players from each team will be counted for scoring purposes.
The championship will feature individual and team prizes, including medals and two special prizes for participants. All teams are expected to arrive in Islamabad by February 22 and will be treated to a tour of the city's iconic landmarks, including the Faisal Mosque and Monument. A gala dinner and press conference with all teams are also planned.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event. Satti also acknowledged the tireless efforts of Chairman SAFF Athletics Federation, Major Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, in organizing the event.
Rashid, representing Rudn Enclave, expressed his organization's commitment to promoting a positive image of Pakistan through collaborative efforts with the government. The event aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to promote sports and healthy activities among the youth.
APP/vad-tyb
