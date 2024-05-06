Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Safi Warriors Martial Arts academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday.

On this occasion, the coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Internationally Qualified Coach Shah Faisal, Secretary of Provincial Karate Association, Saif Gold Medalist, Presidential Award Winner, Khalid Noor Samith and other important personalities were present.

In the second phase of the Al-Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship, a karate hall competition was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship Peshawar sports Complex in which karate players from various academies of the province participated, including Safi Warrior Martial Arts Academy Peshawar Kent, Friends Shotokan Karate Center.

Karate Karak, Kohat Division team Samith Shaheen Academy of Martial Arts Sarai Norang Bannu Samith Young Fighter Shoto Kan Karate Academy Dera Ismail Khan players participated on this occasion, competitions of various categories were held under the supervision of referee Rajjaserfan Nayab.

Taqir Azam, Asim Chaudhry, Shiraz Awan, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Sharif, Habib Nazir Mansoor Ahmed, Shin Gul, Abdul Samad Jamal Khan, Kamran Ali and Saif Ali were selected for the four teams, in which Salman was in the first team. Ibrahim, Murad, Haris, Abdullah, Asim, Shahzeb, the second team included Asrar, Abrar, Atta Al Rahman, Ehtsham Parvez, Muhammad Salim, Abdullah Jr., and Waris Habib, while the third team included Zahidullah, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Fayaz, Karimullah, Wahadullah, Osama Shafiq, Muhammad Adnan Khan while the fourth team includes Abid Ahmed, Saad Shah, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ilyas, Junaid, Subhan Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed.