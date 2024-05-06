- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy Win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Safi Warriors Martial Arts academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday.
On this occasion, the coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Internationally Qualified Coach Shah Faisal, Secretary of Provincial Karate Association, Saif Gold Medalist, Presidential Award Winner, Khalid Noor Samith and other important personalities were present.
In the second phase of the Al-Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship, a karate hall competition was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship Peshawar sports Complex in which karate players from various academies of the province participated, including Safi Warrior Martial Arts Academy Peshawar Kent, Friends Shotokan Karate Center.
Karate Karak, Kohat Division team Samith Shaheen Academy of Martial Arts Sarai Norang Bannu Samith Young Fighter Shoto Kan Karate Academy Dera Ismail Khan players participated on this occasion, competitions of various categories were held under the supervision of referee Rajjaserfan Nayab.
Taqir Azam, Asim Chaudhry, Shiraz Awan, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Sharif, Habib Nazir Mansoor Ahmed, Shin Gul, Abdul Samad Jamal Khan, Kamran Ali and Saif Ali were selected for the four teams, in which Salman was in the first team. Ibrahim, Murad, Haris, Abdullah, Asim, Shahzeb, the second team included Asrar, Abrar, Atta Al Rahman, Ehtsham Parvez, Muhammad Salim, Abdullah Jr., and Waris Habib, while the third team included Zahidullah, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Fayaz, Karimullah, Wahadullah, Osama Shafiq, Muhammad Adnan Khan while the fourth team includes Abid Ahmed, Saad Shah, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ilyas, Junaid, Subhan Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed.
Recent Stories
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident
Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader
Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League
Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiri ..
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants
‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP o ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang
More Stories From Sports
-
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College6 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Thomas star as USA dominates World Relays8 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women's T20 World Cup17 minutes ago
-
IPC Minister congratulates Pakistan team on victory over Korea24 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplays Korea in Azlan Shah Cup24 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every player on the team in t ..1 day ago
-
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture schedule announced1 day ago
-
Mardan win Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Handball League trophy1 day ago
-
Pakistan grab 6 medals in South Asian Rope Skipping C'ship1 day ago
-
PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 20252 days ago
-
Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores2 days ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 days ago