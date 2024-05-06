Open Menu

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy Win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championship

Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Safi Warriors Martial Arts academy Peshawar won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship, organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association in the Al Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship here Monday.

On this occasion, the coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Internationally Qualified Coach Shah Faisal, Secretary of Provincial Karate Association, Saif Gold Medalist, Presidential Award Winner, Khalid Noor Samith and other important personalities were present.

In the second phase of the Al-Kabir All Pakistan Karate Club Championship, a karate hall competition was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Club Championship Peshawar sports Complex in which karate players from various academies of the province participated, including Safi Warrior Martial Arts Academy Peshawar Kent, Friends Shotokan Karate Center.

Karate Karak, Kohat Division team Samith Shaheen Academy of Martial Arts Sarai Norang Bannu Samith Young Fighter Shoto Kan Karate Academy Dera Ismail Khan players participated on this occasion, competitions of various categories were held under the supervision of referee Rajjaserfan Nayab.

Taqir Azam, Asim Chaudhry, Shiraz Awan, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Sharif, Habib Nazir Mansoor Ahmed, Shin Gul, Abdul Samad Jamal Khan, Kamran Ali and Saif Ali were selected for the four teams, in which Salman was in the first team. Ibrahim, Murad, Haris, Abdullah, Asim, Shahzeb, the second team included Asrar, Abrar, Atta Al Rahman, Ehtsham Parvez, Muhammad Salim, Abdullah Jr., and Waris Habib, while the third team included Zahidullah, Ehsanullah, Muhammad Fayaz, Karimullah, Wahadullah, Osama Shafiq, Muhammad Adnan Khan while the fourth team includes Abid Ahmed, Saad Shah, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ilyas, Junaid, Subhan Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Young Shiraz Safi Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Karak Shah Faisal Asrar Gold All From Coach

Recent Stories

3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed

6 minutes ago
 Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evalua ..

Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..

6 minutes ago
 Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in B ..

Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident

6 minutes ago
 Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next ..

Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader

6 minutes ago
 Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah a ..

Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated

6 minutes ago
 Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama president ..

Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race

6 minutes ago
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College

6 minutes ago
 SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent ..

SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

6 minutes ago
 Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir ..

Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiri ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding ..

Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants

16 minutes ago
 ‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of ..

‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP o ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports