Safraz confident of Pakistan victory in T20 series against Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan cricket captain expressed his resolve to win the T20 series against Sri Lankan with the help of combination cable of delivering in the right direction.

"T20 format is anyone's game and they will try to make the best combination to win the T20 series at our home ground and in front of our crowd," he told a news conference here on Friday night on the eve of the first match of three match T20 series against Lankan at the Gadaffi stadium.

He said, "T20 is a format, which is anyone's game, so they will pick up the best combination and try to win the T20 series. Despite winning ODI series, we cannot take Sri Lanka an easy opponent.

We will try to enter the match with full preparation and try to give out our best to win the match as well as series." Pakistan is No. 1 ranked T20 team and Sri Lanka is No. 8 ranked side. On this, the T20 skipper said: "In T20 format, no team is low or high as in this format, only those teams win, who perform on the given day.

We should not take Sri Lanka side an easy side as they have some good player, who can deliver for their team, so we will play our best cricket and try to win every match." To a query regarding change in his batting line up, the captain said: "Yes, in the last ODI, I decided to play at number four and when the need arises, such changes occur. In T20s, I already play at number four.

If in other series, I get a chance to play at number four, I will definitely play at this number and try to help my team score crucial victories." He welcomed the come back of Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf and greeted them on getting a place in T20 squad.

"Our next main target is Twenty20 World Cup and we need to give more focus on this format. Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have made a comeback in T20 squad and it is hoped that their arrival will further strengthen T20 team and it will keep on producing very good results till the World Cup," he said.

He said it is not wise to take any opponent in the T20 format light or under strength. "It is the most exciting version of cricket and any team which is at number right or any other number can not be considered a weaker opponent and some times we see upset on part of such teams which are considered not at par or match with the stronger sides," said the wicket keeper batsman.

The captain also appealed the cricket fans to come in great numbers and try to cooperate with security personnel as it will help in further improving the arrangements and make the series more successful. "I am very hopeful that lively Lahorites will come in huge numbers to witness all the T20 matches, support both the teams and also fully cooperate with security officials." He said he anticipates thrilling cricket in the series as the Lankan players will be eager to give tough time to the home team.

Sarfraz said high level of security has been placed for the series and its prime objective is to ensure the safety of the visiting teams so that it could play the cricket with out any added pressure.

Teams: Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.