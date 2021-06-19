UrduPoint.com
S.Africa All Out For 298 In First Test Against WI

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

S.Africa all out for 298 in first Test against WI

South Africa were dismissed for 298 at lunch in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies on Saturday

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa were dismissed for 298 at lunch in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

Brief scores: South Africa 298 all out (Q. de Kock 96, D. Elgar 77; K. Mayers 3-28, K. Roach 3-45) v West IndiesToss: West Indiesstr/dj

