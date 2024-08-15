S.Africa bat first in 2nd Test against West Indies

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies on the first day of the second and final Test at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday

Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies on the first day of the second and final Test at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday.

Following the rain-affected drawn first Test in Trinidad four days earlier, the West Indies made one change to their team with Guyanese pacer Shamar Joseph playing his first Test on his home ground in place of senior seamer Kemar Roach.

In contrast, South Africa went for an additional spinner, Dane Piedt, in support of Keshav Maharaj while Nandre Burger replaces Lungi Ngidi in the pace attack.

Piedt comes in at the expense of batsman Ryan Rickelton.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, Dane Piedt, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft