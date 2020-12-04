S.Africa v England one-day cricket international postponed due to Covid-19

The first one-day international between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, has been postponed due to a South African player testing positive for Covid-19

Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start.