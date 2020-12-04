UrduPoint.com
S.Africa V England One-day Cricket International Postponed Due To Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

S.Africa v England one-day cricket international postponed due to Covid-19

The first one-day international between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, has been postponed due to a South African player testing positive for Covid-19

Cape Town (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The first one-day international between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, has been postponed due to a South African player testing positive for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement just over an hour before the day-night match was due to start.

