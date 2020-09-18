UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Rights Groups Join Semenya's Battle Against Ban

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:47 PM

S.African rights groups join Semenya's battle against ban

South African rights groups have vowed to petition the United Nations and African Union over the latest ruling that the country's Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya cannot compete unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :South African rights groups have vowed to petition the United Nations and African Union over the latest ruling that the country's Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya cannot compete unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

Switzerland's Supreme Court last week dismissed Semenya's appeal against a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on eligibility criteria for athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD).

The South African two-times gold medallist, who has elevated testosterone due to DSD, identifies as a woman and races as a woman.

But World Athletics biologically classifies women like Semenya as men -- a position hotly contested by South African officials.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) this week announced plans to petition the UN and AU, claiming the regulations constitute "gross human rights violations".

"Caster and other women cannot be subjected to these horrible acts," CGE spokesman Javu Baloyi told AFP on Friday.

He questioned why other athletes were not penalised for natural advantages such as "strong lung capacity".

"Usain Bolt, look at his height," Baloyi said, referring to the Jamaican sprinting champion.

"Should we then reduce his height and long legs so that he can compete equally with other athletes?" The international athletics governing body in 2018 banned Semenya and other DSD athletes from races between 400 metres and a mile unless they take testosterone-reducing drugs.

The 29-year-old Semenya unsuccessfully challenged the World Athletics rules before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after which she turned to the Swiss supreme court.

She lost that latest appeal on September 8.

The gender commission is hoping the "discriminatory, unethical" rule will be scrapped.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World United Nations Drugs September Women 2018 Gold Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

First of Safar on Saturday as crescent sighted

2 seconds ago

Smoking and air pollution may lead to childhood ob ..

3 seconds ago

'Be more forthright', Man Utd great Neville tells ..

5 seconds ago

Madrid region imposes partial lockdown

8 seconds ago

Dutch justice minister fined for Covid breach

4 minutes ago

AJK President calls for creating awareness on atro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.