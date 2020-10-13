Sagan Goes It Alone To Win Giro D'Italia 10th Stage
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:12 PM
Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the Giro d'Italia's 10th stage on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey
Tortoreto, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the Giro d'Italia's 10th stage on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey.
Two teams, Mitchelton and Jumbo-Visma, pulled out of the race before the stage because of positive Covid-19 tests.