UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sagan Goes It Alone To Win Virus-hit Giro 10th Stage

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Sagan goes it alone to win virus-hit Giro 10th stage

Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the 10th stage of the coronavirus-hit Giro d'Italia on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey

Tortoreto, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the 10th stage of the coronavirus-hit Giro d'Italia on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey.

Two teams, Mitchelton and Jumbo-Visma, pulled out of the race before the stage because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Jumbo-Visma's Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk, who finished third in the 2019 Tour de France, returned a positive test along with Michael Matthews, an Australian who rides for Sunweb.

Related Topics

France Portugal 2019 Race

Recent Stories

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

26 minutes ago

AC adjourns hearing against Zardari in money laund ..

1 minute ago

China tests entire city for virus as Europe tighte ..

1 minute ago

CDA take action against encroachments, demolish se ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 21 at Thai pro-democracy rally

1 minute ago

Local MNAs visit ongoing projects at Islamabad Exp ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.