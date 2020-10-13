Sagan goes it alone to win virus-hit Giro 10th stage

Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the 10th stage of the coronavirus-hit Giro d'Italia on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey

Tortoreto, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Peter Sagan soloed to victory in the 10th stage of the coronavirus-hit Giro d'Italia on Thursday with Portugal's Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey.

Two teams, Mitchelton and Jumbo-Visma, pulled out of the race before the stage because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Jumbo-Visma's Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk, who finished third in the 2019 Tour de France, returned a positive test along with Michael Matthews, an Australian who rides for Sunweb.