Sagan Sprints To Giro Stage Win As Bernal Retains Overall Lead
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:52 PM
Foligno, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Slovakian Peter Sagan won a mass bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday as Colombia's Egan Bernal held on to the overall leader's pink jersey.
Sagan's Bora-hansgrohe team dominated the final 50km of the 140km race setting a sizzling pace to drop Sagan's rivals before the finale, where the 31-year-old cruised ahead of the reduced field for the win.