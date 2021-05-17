UrduPoint.com
Sagan Sprints To Giro Stage Win As Bernal Retains Overall Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:52 PM

Sagan sprints to Giro stage win as Bernal retains overall lead

Slovakian Peter Sagan won a mass bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday as Colombia's Egan Bernal held on to the overall leader's pink jersey

Slovakian Peter Sagan won a mass bunch sprint on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia on Monday as Colombia's Egan Bernal held on to the overall leader's pink jersey.

Sagan's Bora-hansgrohe team dominated the final 50km of the 140km race setting a sizzling pace to drop Sagan's rivals before the finale, where the 31-year-old cruised ahead of the reduced field for the win.

More Stories From Sports

