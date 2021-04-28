Sagan takes first stage of Tour de Romandie, Dennis holds lead

Former world champion Peter Sagan came out on top in a sprint finish to the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Former world champion Peter Sagan came out on top in a sprint finish to the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.

Ineos rider Rohan Dennis managed to keep hold of the overall lead he claimed in Tuesday's prologue.

Sagan, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, finished ahead of Italian Sonny Colbrelli and New Zealand's Patrick Bevin after a 168-kilometre run between Aigle and Martigny in Switzerland.

The 2015, 2016 and 2017 world champion earned his second win of the season after a six-man breakaway led by Dutch rider Thymen Arensman was caught in the final 20km.

Thursday's second stage is a hilly, 165km ride between La Neuveville and Saint-Imier which features a near 8km climb at 6.8 percent gradient up the Vue des Alpes.