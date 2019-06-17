Sagan takes overall Tour de Suisse lead with stage three win

Former three-time world champion Peter Sagan took the overall lead of the Tour de Suisse by powering to victory at the end of stage three on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Former three-time world champion Peter Sagan took the overall lead of the Tour de Suisse by powering to victory at the end of stage three on Monday.

The 29-year-old Slovak's show of force over the final 300 metres continues his superb run of results in Switzerland, where he has a record 17 stage wins, and at least one every year since 2011.

He took the yellow jersey 10 seconds ahead of previous leader in Denmark's Kasper Asgreen who failed to make the top ten in the run over rolling terrain to the medieval town of Murten.

Last year's Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas remains in eighth place in the general leaderboard but trails Sagan by 28 seconds.

"It was a very fast run-in and a frantic final kilometre because everyone wanted to be in front for the final bend," Sagan said.

"When it came, I was in the first places and was able to go on and win it," he added.

The breakaway's biggest lead of three minutes over the peloton came with 130 kilometres to go and was cut down to 15 seconds with 10km left.

It was caught with 6km to go by a mass group of riders which included Sagan.

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb pushed ahead with 300m remaining but was overtaken by Sagan. Italian Elia Viviani finished in second place, followed by Degenkolb.

Tuesday's fourth stage heads 163.9km south from Murten along Lake Biel and over two short but sharp mountain ascents before a daredevil descent to the village of Arlesheim.

Results and overall standing after the 162.3km third stage of Tour de Suisse from Flamatt to Murten Stage 1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 3hrs 39min 25 sec, 2. Elia Viviani (ITA/DEC) same time, 3. John Degenkolb (GER/TRE) s.t, 4. Ivan Garcia (ESP/BAH) s,t. 5. Ben Swift (GBR/INE) s,t. 6. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) s.t, 7. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA/DIM) s.t, 8. Fabian Lienhard (SUI/SWI) s,t. 9. Thomas Boudat (FRA/TOT) s,t. 10. Daniel Hoelgaard (NOR/FDJ) s,t.

Overall1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 7hrs 51min 31sec 2. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DEC) at 10sec 3. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BAH) 11., 4. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) same time, 5. Lawson Craddock (USA/EF1) 16., 6. Stefan Kueng (SUI/FDJ) 20., 7. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MIT) 27., 8. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) 28., 9. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/AST) 29., 10. Winner Anacona (COL/MOV) s,t.