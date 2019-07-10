Sagan wins fifth stage, Alaphilippe retains lead

Slovak Peter Sagan reserved enough strength in the hills of the Alsace region to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France stage win on Wednesday

Colmar, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Slovak Peter Sagan reserved enough strength in the hills of the Alsace region to win a reduced bunch sprint for his 12th overall Tour de France stage win on Wednesday.

France's overall leader Julian Alaphilippe will embark in yellow again on the first real mountain test on stage 6 after keeping the overall lead.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Team Ineos co-captain Egan Bernal finished safely in the pack at Colmar in the Vosges mountain range.